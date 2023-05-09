IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 275 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.82 and its 200 day moving average is $451.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.