IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $385.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.26 and its 200 day moving average is $356.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,733 shares of company stock worth $140,704,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

