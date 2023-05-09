IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes $209,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,227 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.12.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

