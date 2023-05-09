Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,781. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

