iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Advisors Preferred LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,963,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,525,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,353.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 717,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 771,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,859. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

