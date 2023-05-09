iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,327,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 489,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. 306,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,984. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

