iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,504 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,263 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

