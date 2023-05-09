iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 119,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

