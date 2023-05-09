iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

