iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,232,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 664,037 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $23.91.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
