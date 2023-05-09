iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $113,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

