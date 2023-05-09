iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,337.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. 6,437,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,293,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.