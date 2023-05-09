iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.67

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 731204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

