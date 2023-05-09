iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.67

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 731204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 469,010 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 546,015 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.