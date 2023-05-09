iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

