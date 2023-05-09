iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.31. 391,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,031. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $153.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.