iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $94,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

