iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Reduced by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DVY traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,710. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.