iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IYR stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.48. 550,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

