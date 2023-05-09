ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.20

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.04, with a volume of 22834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.
ITOCHU Trading Up 2.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.64.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
