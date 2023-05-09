ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.20

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.04, with a volume of 22834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

ITOCHU Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.64.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

ITOCHU Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 4th quarter worth $18,029,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

