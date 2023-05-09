Jefferies Financial Group Trims Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Target Price to $30.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 933,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

