JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE JELD opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 39.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

