Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0097

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.43 million and $150,198.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

