JMP Securities Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $130.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.8 %

LNTH opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -305.87 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

