John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

