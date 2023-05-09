Joystick Price Tops $0.0482 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Joystick has a market cap of $9.88 million and $11,705.62 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025079 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018544 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,655.76 or 1.00043813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05503219 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,999.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.