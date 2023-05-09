Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $3.04 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $897,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

