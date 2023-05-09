Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ KNDI opened at $3.04 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.