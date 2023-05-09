Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 26,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 53,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Kane Biotech Stock Up 10.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Kane Biotech

(Get Rating)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.