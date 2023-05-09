Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229.31 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Kava has a market cap of $393.23 million and $229.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00055640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00038238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 511,746,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,740,755 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

