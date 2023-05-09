Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

Kemper Stock Down 4.6 %

Kemper stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.56. 94,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. Kemper has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

