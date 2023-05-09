Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €36.14 ($39.71) and last traded at €36.88 ($40.53). 210,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.77 ($41.51).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.14.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

