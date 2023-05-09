Konnect Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $99,539.88 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

