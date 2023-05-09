Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Down 3.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 479 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 479 ($6.04). Approximately 3,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.50 ($6.29).

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 578.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 571.99.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

