KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Hits $721.34 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $7.44 or 0.00026985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $721.34 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,474,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,974,735 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

