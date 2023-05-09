L.M. Kohn & Company Has $435,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

