Lake Street Capital Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $47.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Trading Down 11.5 %

TRUP opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.70. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,607. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

