Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $127.00 at SVB Securities

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Securities from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Lantheus stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,461 shares in the company, valued at $53,425,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

