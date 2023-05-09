Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

NYSE LGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $299.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.67 and a beta of 1.89. Largo has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Largo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Largo by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Largo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Largo by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Largo by 4,549.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Largo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

