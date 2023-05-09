Largo (LGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Largo Price Performance

NYSE LGO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,018. The stock has a market cap of $304.78 million, a PE ratio of -152.67 and a beta of 1.89. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Largo by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Largo by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Largo by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Largo during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Largo by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Largo

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Largo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

