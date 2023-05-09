Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.75.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $25.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.33. 1,068,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,293. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

