Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 163 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.64. 114,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,426. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $216.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,002 shares of company stock worth $24,720,009 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

