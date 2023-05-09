LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. LifeStance Health Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $722,686.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,958,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,368. 16.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 31,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

