Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

