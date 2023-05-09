Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0033 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.56 million and $252.92 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,632,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,579,606.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00324415 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $257.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
