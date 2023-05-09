Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $478.00

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.03), with a volume of 9471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($5.91).

Literacy Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £286.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 388.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

