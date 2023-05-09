Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $507.36 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 39,890 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 4.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.46% of American Express worth $507,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.45. 1,257,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,660. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.95. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

