LooksRare Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0979 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $80.42 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LooksRare

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 884,850,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,843,079 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

