Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.26. The company had a trading volume of 659,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,863. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

