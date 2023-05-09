LSV Asset Management Buys 105,420 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.53% of First American Financial worth $137,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,823,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First American Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,762,000 after buying an additional 268,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

