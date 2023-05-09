LSV Asset Management Has $112.03 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 751,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,024,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $112,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $228.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

